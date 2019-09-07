Jon Walters: 'I've never been a person to hold grudges. There's plenty of things I could say'

JONATHAN WALTERS HAS responded to comments made by Roy Keane this week, questioning why people listen to the former Ireland assistant manager and Man United captain.

Keane appeared to criticise Walters for an interview he gave on The Late Late Show in May, discussing the passing of his mother, his wife’s miscarriage and his daughter being diagnosed with scoliosis.

The pair have endured a strained relationship during their time involved with Ireland and Ipswich Town, with Keane outlining his opinion of Walters speaking at an Off the Ball roadshow in Dublin.

Keane said: “Imagine if Jon won a trophy. He talks a good game. He goes on the TV — on about how he was harshly treated by me.

“Not kicking a ball for Burnley for two or three years. On TV, crying about his family situation. You know, how about lying low for a while, taking it easy? Have a look at his medals? Wouldn’t take long.”

Walters said Keane’s comments did not affect him. “I don’t know why people listen to what he has to say sometimes,” he said speaking on BBC’s Football Focus on Saturday morning.

“I didn’t particularly want to go on TV. It doesn’t bother me one single bit what he [Keane] says. I clearly bother him but he doesn’t bother me one bit.

“I’ve never been a person to hold grudges. There’s plenty of things I could say and routes I could take.

“Whenever I get asked a question I always give a straight, honest answer. That’s me, I have no allegiances, no loyalties. As I say I don’t hold grudges.”

Walters and Keane clashed during their time involved with the senior Ireland squad and also during their time at Ipswich, however the former striker said he maintained no ill-feeling towards his former manager.

“I’m the one who approached him in the Ireland camp to make up,” Walters added. “But each person is different, each person is unique.”

