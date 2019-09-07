This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 7 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jon Walters: 'I've never been a person to hold grudges. There's plenty of things I could say'

Walters has responded to comments made by Roy Keane this week.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 1:25 PM
18 minutes ago 858 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4799886
Former Ireland striker Jon Walters.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Former Ireland striker Jon Walters.
Former Ireland striker Jon Walters.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JONATHAN WALTERS HAS responded to comments made by Roy Keane this week, questioning why people listen to the former Ireland assistant manager and Man United captain.

Keane appeared to criticise Walters for an interview he gave on The Late Late Show in May, discussing the passing of his mother, his wife’s miscarriage and his daughter being diagnosed with scoliosis.

The pair have endured a strained relationship during their time involved with Ireland and Ipswich Town, with Keane outlining his opinion of Walters speaking at an Off the Ball roadshow in Dublin.

Keane said: “Imagine if Jon won a trophy. He talks a good game. He goes on the TV — on about how he was harshly treated by me.

“Not kicking a ball for Burnley for two or three years. On TV, crying about his family situation. You know, how about lying low for a while, taking it easy? Have a look at his medals? Wouldn’t take long.”

Walters said Keane’s comments did not affect him. “I don’t know why people listen to what he has to say sometimes,” he said speaking on BBC’s Football Focus on Saturday morning.

“I didn’t particularly want to go on TV. It doesn’t bother me one single bit what he [Keane] says. I clearly bother him but he doesn’t bother me one bit.

“I’ve never been a person to hold grudges. There’s plenty of things I could say and routes I could take.

“Whenever I get asked a question I always give a straight, honest answer. That’s me, I have no allegiances, no loyalties. As I say I don’t hold grudges.”

Walters and Keane clashed during their time involved with the senior Ireland squad and also during their time at Ipswich, however the former striker said he maintained no ill-feeling towards his former manager.

“I’m the one who approached him in the Ireland camp to make up,” Walters added. “But each person is different, each person is unique.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie