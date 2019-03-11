This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jones dismisses Woodward's 'ridiculous' Cokanasiga comparison to Lomu

‘That tells you why when you have the television on you should have the commentary down.’

By AFP Monday 11 Mar 2019, 11:32 AM
39 minutes ago 1,916 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4534461
England head coach Eddie Jones (left) and Clive Woodward.
Image: PA Images
England head coach Eddie Jones (left) and Clive Woodward.
England head coach Eddie Jones (left) and Clive Woodward.
Image: PA Images

EDDIE JONES INSISTED attempts by old rival Clive Woodward to compare Joe Cokanasiga to New Zealand great Jonah Lomu were “ridiculous” after the England wing rampaged his way round Twickenham during a Six Nations rout of Italy.

The 21-year-old Bath flyer, an imposing figure at 6ft 4in tall and 18 stones in weight, repeatedly outpaced and overpowered the Italy cover as England hammered the Azzurri 57-14 on Saturday to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive ahead of their concluding clash at home to Scotland this weekend.

England ran in eight tries, with the only surprise that Fiji-born Cokanasiga, the official man-of-the-match, was not among the scorers. Jones had only selected Cokanasiga for his fourth Test appearance after Jack Nowell was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

But Woodward, commentating on television, had clearly seen enough to compare him with the late Lomu, who set the template for the modern powerhouse wing with a series of devastating displays at the 1995 World Cup before hosts South Africa beat the All Blacks in the final.

“That’s ridiculous,” said Jones in response to Woodward’s comments. “That tells you why when you have the television on you should have the commentary down,” added Jones, in charge of the Australia side that lost the 2003 World Cup final in his hometown of Sydney to Woodward’s England.

“The guy [Cokanasiga] has just started. Lomu almost won a World Cup for New Zealand, changed the way the game’s played. So let’s get serious about it.”

England v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Joe Cokanasiga pictured after England's win against Italy. Source: Adam Davy

Jones also cautioned Cokanasiga against carrying the ball in one hand rather than the textbook two.

“As long as he does it well we don’t see any sort of issue with it,” said the current England coach. “When it gets knocked out of his hand then he might have to change it. At the moment he can do it, so great,” Jones added.

Cokanasiga, who tried to give his man-of-the-match medal to two-try centre Manu Tuilagi, appeared to have heeded his coach’s advice.

“I get a good feel of the ball in just one hand, and if the opportunity comes, then I’ll do it. I’ve got to be careful though because you could easily get a knock-on. I probably should take it with two,” he said.

“It comes naturally, I don’t really think about it. I am not there to do it for entertainment. As long as I am enjoying the way I play it, then I’m happy.”

© – AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Jones dismisses Woodward's 'ridiculous' Cokanasiga comparison to Lomu
    Jones dismisses Woodward's 'ridiculous' Cokanasiga comparison to Lomu
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    IRELAND
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Kearney 'a good chance' for Wales but Ireland uncertain on van der Flier
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie