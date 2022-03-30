Jonny Bell to return to Ulster as defence coach

FORMER EUROPEAN CUP winner and Ireland centre Jonny Bell will rejoin his former side Ulster next season, replacing the outgoing Jared Payne as defence coach.

Ulster skills coach Craig Newby has also signed a contract extension to remain at the northern province until 2024.

Bell previously worked at Ulster as an elite player development officer before becoming fulfilling the role of assistant coach from 2011-2015.

He subsequently spent five years as Gloucester’s defence coach before taking charge of Glasgow Warriors on the other side of the ball last season.

With his family struggling to settle in Glasgow during lockdown, Dungannon native Bell returned to their longtime home of Cheltenham, Gloucestershire at the start of this season, performing the role of defence coach at the nearby Worcester Warriors.

Jonny Bell, Iain Henderson and Jared Payne pictured in 2015. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Former All Black Newby, meanwhile, joined Ulster last summer on a one-year deal as skills coach from his role after a stint as director of rugby at St. John’s School in Leatherhead, England. Newby has also worked as England U20 women’s forwards coach and held roles in the coaching setups of both Wasps U18s and Harlequins U16s. The Rotorua man has signed on with Ulster for a further two years.

“Jonny’s homecoming to the province is an exciting prospect,” said Ulster boss Dan McFarland. “Defence has been at the forefront of his game — both as a player and as a coach — and he has a wealth of coaching experience that will be hugely valuable to us.

“I know he will fit in well with our strong group of coaches, and we look forward to welcoming him back into the fold.

“It is also great that Craig has bought into what we are building on as a club, and has agreed to extend his time with us.

“He has integrated seamlessly into our coaching team, and has already done an impressive job of further developing the skills of our Senior and Academy players.“

Bell added: “I’m really excited to be going back to Ulster Rugby where it began for me all those years ago.

“Ulster are a top-class team, extremely well-coached, and with an exciting crop of young and experienced players. They are competing consistently at the business end of domestic and European competitions.

“I am thrilled to be working with Dan McFarland and his coaching team and look forward to adding my knowledge and experience to an already driven and dynamic group.”

Skills coach Craig Newby. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Of his own extension, Newby said that his time at Ulster has been “nothing but fantastic”, adding that “when Dan and the club offered me an opportunity to stay on and continue to do what I love, it was a no-brainer to say yes.

“I’ve enjoyed the challenge from day one and I’ve learnt an extraordinary amount about my coaching from the players, the coaches, and the games. I look forward to spending more time adding as much value as I can to keep pushing towards our ultimate goals.

“I’d also love to mention the wonderful city of Belfast, the surrounding countryside, and people of Ulster for making me feel like I’m at home in New Zealand.”

