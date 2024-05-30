Christian Brothers College appoint Jonny Holland as rugby boss

FORMER MUNSTER FLY HALF Jonny Holland has taken the latest step in his coaching journey, having been announced by Christian Brothers College as the school’s Rugby Elite Performance Director.

Th announcement comes through a statement from the school, that notes Holland will have, ‘overall responsibility for the College’s Rugby development and coaching programme, aligning with the school’s overall mission and values.’

The statement continued, ‘A former Munster fly-half, Jonny moved into coaching and management in recent years with Cork Constitution RFC, and most recently led the club as Head Coach to AIL Division 1A title success. He brings considerable experience to his role through involvement in elite sport as a performance nutritionist.

‘Principal of CBC Cork, David Lordon, said, “We are delighted to have Jonny joining our management team and leading CBC Rugby in the achievement of its development goals. Jonny’s vision aligns strongly with our commitment to excellence on and off the pitch, and we are excited about the experience and energy he will bring to the role.

‘A key area of responsibility for Jonny will be the nurturing of talent within the coaching group, designing and implementing programs that allow our players to reach their full potential as well as ensuring that our programme engages all pupils in the Christians Rugby experience.’”

Holland has taken up the role with immediate effect.