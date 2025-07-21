Jono Gibbes replaces Clayton McMillan as Chiefs head coach

FORMER ULSTER HEAD coach Jono Gibbes has been appointed as head coach of the Chiefs where he replaces the now Munster boss Clayton McMillan.

Gibbes, who was forwards coach with Leinster when the province won their first three European Cups, has been at the Super Rugby club for two years as an assistant coach.

“Being part of the organisation for the past two years has given me a real appreciation for what’s been built here and how this team has grown into a consistent, competitive unit,” says Gibbes.

“My job now is to help maintain that consistency and keep pushing to unlock the full potential of this team. We have a strong foundation and a lot of talent, so I’m excited about what we can achieve.”

Gibbes captained both Waikato and the Chiefs as a player and gained eight caps for the All Blacks.

After retiring from playing in 2008, Gibbes transitioned into coaching, taking on roles with clubs including Leinster, Clermont Auvergne, La Rochelle, and Ulster.

In 2018 he left Ulster and returned to New Zealand for family reasons and led Waikato to a National Provincial Championship title as head coach, before being appointed to lead the New Zealand U20s in 2023.

He returned to the Chiefs ahead of the 2024 season as an assistant coach.

Former Chiefs head coach McMillan, who is now Munster head coach, said: “Jono brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and a strong connection to the region.

“The coaching, management and playing group has a lot of continuity and cohesion, which is a strong foundation to build from.”