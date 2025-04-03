Former Australia rugby star Petaia signs for NFL's Chargers

FORMER AUSTRALIA RUGBY union back Jordan Petaia was on Wednesday signed by the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers after impressing during trials.

Petaia spent 10 weeks from January learning the game at the International Player Pathway program in Florida, which gives global athletes from other sports the chance to play for one of the 32 NFL teams.

Petaia was signed to play tight end by the Chargers after showcasing his skills to NFL scouts at a “pro day” at the University of South Florida last week.

welcome to LA, mate ⚡️



we’ve signed TE Jordan Petaia → https://t.co/ssn4tnRcmY pic.twitter.com/EAGl0pJNlb — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 3, 2025

Advertisement

Petaia, who can play at wing, centre or fullback in rugby, made 31 appearances for the Wallabies and played at two World Cups, in 2019 and 2023.

He made his debut at 19 years old in a 2019 Japan World Cup pool match against Uruguay, scoring a try.

Formerly with Australia’s Queensland Reds, Petaia announced in December he was quitting rugby union to pursue his “dream” to be the first Wallaby to play in the NFL.

Signing does not guarantee Petaia will realise his ambition to play in the NFL.

Teams can have up to 90 players on their pre-season rosters, which they have to reduce to 53 before the regular season begins in September.

Petaia follows in the footsteps of Australian Jordan Mailata, a little-known rugby league player signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 after coming through the same program.

Mailata, who has impressed during his six years with the Eagles, signed a $66 million contract extension last year.

Flying Welsh wing Louis Rees-Zammit stunned the rugby world when he quit the sport on the eve of the 2024 Six Nations and announced his NFL ambitions.

Rees-Zammit was used sparingly in pre-season games and was cut from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man playing roster.

He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in February.

– © AFP 2025