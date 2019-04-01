This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Everton to investigate alleged fracas incident involving England keeper Pickford

Footage published on social media allegedly shows the 25-year-old involved in a melee on the street.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Apr 2019, 10:34 PM
36 minutes ago 2,208 Views 3 Comments
Pickford in action during his side's Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Image: Daniel Hambury
Pickford in action during his side's Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Image: Daniel Hambury

EVERTON ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged incident involving their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Footage circulated on social media purportedly shows the England goalkeeper involved in a fight on the street.

“The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter,” the Premier League club said in a statement which has been published by a number of media publications, including BBC Sport.

The 25-year-old has started every Premier League game this season for the Toffees and kept a clean sheet as they beat West Ham 2-0 at London Stadium on Saturday.

Pickford became the most expensive British goalkeeper in history when he left hometown club Sunderland for Merseyside in 2017 in a deal that could reach £30million. He also played a starring role in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals last year.

Everton’s next game is at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

COMMENTS (3)

