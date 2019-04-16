This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle defender given all clear after being diagnosed with rare brain tumour

Former Spanish full-back Jose Enrique has received good news from his first post-treatment MRI scan.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 11:06 AM
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium The defender during his Liverpool days back in 2013. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER PREMIER LEAGUE footballer Jose Enrique has received the all clear after undergoing brain surgery last year. 

The Spanish full-back, who had spells with Liverpool and Newcastle United before retiring in 2017, was diagnosed with a rare tumour called chordoma in May 2018

11 months on, however, the 33-year-old went for his first post-treatment MRI scan last week and the results came back positive. 

“So guys, today I have received the best news!” Enrique, who became an agent after playing, posted on Instagram.

My surgeon Dr Simal has called me up after receiving my recent MRI results. He has confirmed and given me the all clear!

“The area is clean and looking amazing, he said. So now onwards and upwards! Thank you all again for all of your support throughout it all.”

