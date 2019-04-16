Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle defender given all clear after being diagnosed with rare brain tumour

The defender during his Liverpool days back in 2013. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER PREMIER LEAGUE footballer Jose Enrique has received the all clear after undergoing brain surgery last year.

The Spanish full-back, who had spells with Liverpool and Newcastle United before retiring in 2017, was diagnosed with a rare tumour called chordoma in May 2018.

11 months on, however, the 33-year-old went for his first post-treatment MRI scan last week and the results came back positive.

“So guys, today I have received the best news!” Enrique, who became an agent after playing, posted on Instagram.

My surgeon Dr Simal has called me up after receiving my recent MRI results. He has confirmed and given me the all clear!

“The area is clean and looking amazing, he said. So now onwards and upwards! Thank you all again for all of your support throughout it all.”

