Jose Mourinho could face former club in Carabao Cup fourth round

JOSE MOURINHO could come face to face with his former club Chelsea after the draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was made on Thursday.

The draw was made prior to next week’s third-round ties in order to give clubs and broadcasters maximum time to prepare for the fixtures, which will take place in the week beginning 28 September.

Mourinho’s Tottenham will face Frank Lampard’s men provided the two Premier League clubs see off Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively in their third-round ties next week.

Liverpool will meet either Leicester or Arsenal at Anfield if they emerge unscathed from their trip to League One Lincoln.

Holders Manchester City must travel to either Millwall or Burnley if they beat Bournemouth, while Manchester United will go to Preston or Brighton if they beat Luton.

In the other ties, West Brom or Brentford face Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday, Fleetwood or Everton will play West Ham or Hull, Bristol City or Arsenal Villa host Stoke or Gillingham, while the winners of Morecambe and Newcastle must travel to either Newport or Watford.