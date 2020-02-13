This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 February, 2020
Cork City sign 21-year-old defender on loan from Arsenal

Joseph Olowu joins until June after featuring 11 times for Arsenal’s U23s this season.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,042 Views 2 Comments
Joseph Olowu and Cork city boss Neale Fenn.
Joseph Olowu and Cork city boss Neale Fenn.

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of Joseph Olowu on loan from Arsenal until June.

The 21-year-old defender has appeared 11 times for the Gunners’ U23s in the Premier League 2 this season.

Olowu can play centrally or on the right-hand side of defence, and broke into Arsenal’s second team at the age of 18. He missed the second half of last season, however, due to injury.

A dual citizen of England and Nigeria, Olowu said upon his arrival on Leeside: “It’s a pleasure. It was an exciting opportunity when I first heard it, and [I] thought that it’d be good for me to further my footballing career.

“Neale [Fenn] explained to me the kind of football he wants to play – he wants to get it on the ground, play exciting football to get the fans onside, so that sounded good to me, to be honest.

“On a personal note, I want to get a lot of game time in, and play as much football as possible and on a team basis, I want to help this team get into a good position and keep pushing on for the season.”

Cork manager Fenn added: “It’s taken a while to get it over the line; we have just been awaiting international clearance for the last few days, so we are very pleased to have now received that.

“We are very grateful to Arsenal for their help in getting this deal done. Joseph has been training with us for a while, he’s a centre-back, he reads the game really well and obviously from being at Arsenal, he’s very good on the ball which is something we like at this club. He’s quick and he’s strong so he’s got all the attributes you could ask for.”

Cork get their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign under way against old rivals Shelbourne on Friday night, with the Dubs heading down to Turner’s Cross on to kick-off their return to the top flight.

Bernard Jackman joins Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey for a big chat about Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations, while Andrew Conway gives an update on his uncertain future


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

