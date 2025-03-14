CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that out-half Josh Ioane has signed a new contract which will keep him at the western province until the end of the 2026/27 season.
Out-half Josh Ioane to stay at Connacht for further two years
CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that out-half Josh Ioane has signed a new contract which will keep him at the western province until the end of the 2026/27 season.
Ioane’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, while his fellow senior 10 JJ Hanrahan will depart Connacht at the end of the season to begin a third stint with Munster.
But Ioane, 29, has extended his stay in Galway after Connacht consulted with the IRFU about offering their non-Irish-qualified back a new deal.
The New Zealander signed for Connacht last summer from Super Rugby’s Chiefs on an initial one-year deal. He scored a try on his debut against Munster at Thomond Park and has made nine further appearances for Pete Wilkins’ side in all competitions.
The Aucklander earned his sole All Blacks cap against Tonga in New Zealand’s final warm-up game ahead of the 2019 World Cup.
Ioane and his partner Eloise have welcomed their second child — a son, Ari — while living in Galway.
