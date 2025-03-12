Advertisement
More Stories
Connacht star Josh Murphy. James Crombie/INPHO
Freestaying on

Josh Murphy signs new two-year deal with Connacht

The versatile forward has made 13 appearances for Connacht this season, 11 of them starts.
1.02pm, 12 Mar 2025

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that forward Josh Murphy has signed a two-year extension which will keep him at the western province until the summer of 2027.

Murphy has started in 11 of his 13 appearances for Connacht this season after stepping away for the 2023/24 campaign to complete a medical internship.

The 30-year-old Murphy has swapped seamlessly between blindside and lock this season for Pete Wilkins’ side, and scored tries in back-to-back Challenge Cup pool games at home to Lyon and away to Cardiff as Connacht reached the knockout phase as the top seed.

Dubliner Murphy joined Connacht from Leinster on an initial two-year deal ahead of the 2022/23 season but the contract was staggered to allow him to complete a year-long internship between Dublin and Kilkenny to further his career as a doctor.

Murphy kept himself in rugby shape by representing Clontarf in the AIL during his 12 months away from the professional game.

In all, Murphy has played 31 games for Connacht, starting 28, since his move west almost three years ago.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie