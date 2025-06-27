Advertisement
Freestepping up

Josh Murphy joins Ireland squad as cover for Tom Ahern

Munster back row is being managed for hamstring tightness.
10.00am, 27 Jun 2025

CONNACHT’S JOSH MURPHY has joined the Ireland squad for training in Dublin today and will remain with the panel prior to Wednesday’s departure to Tbilisi.

Murphy will provide cover for Tom Ahern who is being managed for hamstring tightness.

The 30-year-old Murphy joined Connacht ahead of the 2022/23 season from Leinster, where he made 61 appearances. Murphy can play either in the second row or flanker.

Next week, the Ireland squad captained by Munster’s Craig Casey will depart for a two-game tour of Georgia and Portugal (5 & 12 July).

