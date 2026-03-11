'It's a different Scotland team from what we've seen the last few years'

HAVING TAKEN CARE of their own job in beating Wales with a bonus point last Friday, the following day the Ireland players watched events in Murrayfield hoping for a favour from Scotland.

No-one envisioned a 50-40 win for Gregor Townsend’s side but that stunning victory ensured Ireland go into Saturday’s final round of games with a shout of ending the day as Six Nations champions, a prospect the visitors will also be shooting for after putting together three wins on the bounce.

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier enjoyed the rugby on show as Scotland delivered their most impressive performance in recent memory, but there was also a realisation of the challenge awaiting this weekend if they can bring that same form to Dublin.

“It was a funny one alright because obviously for the tournament, it obviously helped us that Scotland would win, and then you’re kind of thinking, we have to play against them as well, as good as they played,” Van der Flier says.

Van der Flier was speaking to the media in Abbotstown yesterday. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“So it’s probably a mix in that way. I tried to just watch it neutrally, as hard as that is to do sometimes. I thought Scotland were brilliant. France, I’m sure they would have been disappointed with some areas of their game but I thought Scotland were very good.

“They deserved the win. They played really well throughout the tournament so it’ll be a big challenge this weekend. They’re on top form, best form. I can never really remember… I’ve seen them good in parts but they’ve pretty consistently been very good. It’ll be a big challenge.”

Scotland will travel with confidence, but Ireland have dominated this fixture and will be looking to build on an 11-game winning run against the Scots. That track record will steel Ireland’s own resolve, but this Six Nations has been full of unexpected twists.

“I would take it on an individual game basis. I suppose it could definitely give confidence in lads. The same with anything, like, even if you’ve done something before and you’ve succeeded, it obviously helps in confidence. It probably allow us to be… you can be a bit more relaxed.

“There aren’t as many doubts in there for us. We know in the past, we’ve performed well, we’ve managed to win, but I wouldn’t say that (they have more mental baggage). I think it’s a different Scotland team from what we’ve seen in the last few years at the moment. And they’re playing brilliant stuff. Obviously, everyone would have seen the game against France and how good they were.

“So we’ll take confidence in the fact that when we’ve performed well (against them), we’ve managed to get wins, but I don’t think that necessarily means we just need to turn up and play well. I think it’ll take our best this weekend, and that’s the goal to get there.”

The flanker has been in and out of the team during the Six Nations. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

This Six Nations has been a different experience for Van der Flier, who for so long was an absolute mainstay of Andy Farrell’s team. Across the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 Six Nations championships, Van der Flier started all bar one of Ireland games (Italy away in 2024).

This year, he started the opening game in France, dropped out of the matchday squad for the home win against Italy, came back with a bang in the starting team as Ireland thumped England in Twickenham before being used off the bench against Wales.

“It’s definitely a different position to be in,” Ver der Flier admits.

“I think my perspective, it’s definitely a change. I was actually chatting to Garry Ringrose during the week last week, and he was saying to me how, especially having Jacques Nienaber in Leinster, and how he and the South Africans tend to look at the bench. I know in basketball, I’ve heard it said before, the main thing is who you have on the pitch at the end of the game.

“I know Jacques Nienaber would kind of see it very much that way as well, and it’s a big role off the bench. It’s obviously a privilege to more than likely be there at the end of the game. You’re looking to add impact, add energy, that kind of thing. I’ve done it quite a few times for Leinster, and it’s a good way to add to the team, or try to anyway.”

Whatever his role this weekend, the 32-year-old won’t be complaining if the day ends with a Triple Crown, and maybe more if events in Paris then fall their way.

“It’s unbelievably special at any stage in anyone’s rugby career, to get to play a game where there’s a trophy on the line, particularly for your country. It’s pretty special.

“I remember supporting Ireland, obviously, all my life, Leinster as well, but particularly Ireland, anytime there was even a chance of silverware, it was always an unbelievably exciting time. So it’s pretty cool to be involved in a squad that has a chance, a game, to have a go at a bit of silverware.”