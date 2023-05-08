Joy and despair on mixed day for Irish players abroad

THERE WAS a joy and despair for a number of Irish stars in the Championship today.

Danny McNamara was among those left dejected. His Millwall side needed to win but suffered a remarkable 4-3 defeat to Blackburn, for whom Sammie Szmodics started and registered an assist.

But Blackburn were pipped to a top-six spot by Sunderland, who won 3-0 against a Preston side featuring Troy Parrott, Liam Delap and Tom Cannon.

Jayson Molumby started for a West Brom side that still had an outside chance of making the playoffs, but a 3-2 defeat to Swansea ended their hopes of going up.

Ryan Manning started and registered an assist in what is expected to be the out-of-contract Irish international’s last appearance for the Welsh club.

Coventry, for whom Luke McNally started, confirmed their place in the playoffs, drawing 1-1 against a Middlesbrough team that featured Darragh Lenihan and who had already booked their playoff place.

Louie Watson started for a Luton side who also had previously sealed a playoff spot and drew 0-0 with a Hull team that featured Sean McLoughlin and Irish underage international Harry Vaughan.

Luton now face a two-legged playoff against Sunderland, while Coventry meet Middlesbrough.

In League Two, it was a day to remember for former Drogheda United player William Hondermark.

The 22-year-old, a former Ireland U21 call-up, came on in the 75th minute, to help Northampton see out a 1-0 win away to Tranmere and seal promotion to League One, with his side finishing third in the table.

Ex-Ireland U21 international Lee O’Connor started for the hosts while veteran goalkeeper Joe Murphy was an unused sub.

Elsewhere in League Two, Ireland international Daryl Horgan started as already-promoted Stevenage sealed second place with a 1-0 win away to Barrow, for whom Niall Canavan started.

Shane McLoughlin was on the bench for a Salford side that breathed a sigh of relief — their 1-0 loss to Gillingham proved immaterial, as they scraped into the playoffs on goal difference.

Irish defender Conor Masterson, on loan from QPR, helped Gillingham earn a clean sheet, as they finished 17th.

Paddy Madden came off the bench and Neill Byrne was an unused sub for a Stockport side that missed out on automatic promotion and had to settle for the playoffs after a 1-1 draw with relegated Hartlepool.

Joining them in the playoffs will be Carlisle United, for whom ex-Ireland U21 international Corey Whelan started and Michael Kelly was on the bench as they drew 1-1 with Sutton United.

Mark Hughes’ Bradford complete the playoffs line-up who have the Irish quartet of Ciaran Kelly, Dara Costelloe (on loan from Burnley), Colin Doyle and Emmanuel Osadebe on their books, with Doyle on the bench and Osadebe coming on as a sub during today’s 1-1 draw with champions Leyton Orient, with Aaron Drinan, Kieran Sadlier and Shadrach Ogie all featuring for the visitors.

All of which meant disappointment for Mansfield, who missed out on the play-offs on goal difference, despite beating Colchester 2-0.

Ex-Irish international Stephen Quinn started for Nigel Clough’s side, while Fiacre Kelleher came off the bench for the hosts, who finished the season in 20th position.

Former Cork City player Jimmy Keohane was on target for already-relegated Rochdale, who drew 1-1 away to Harrogate Town, with Liam Kelly also lining out for the visitors.

Championship results:

Birmingham 1 Sheffield United 2

Burnley 3 Cardiff 0

Huddersfield 2 Reading 0

Luton 0 Hull 0

Middlesbrough 1 Coventry 1

Millwall 3 Blackburn 4

Norwich 0 Blackpool 1

Preston 0 Sunderland 3

QPR 0 Bristol City 2

Swansea 3 West Brom 2

Watford 2 Stoke 0

Wigan 0 Rotherham 0

Championship playoffs:

Saturday 13 May: Sunderland v Luton Town (5.30pm)

Sunday 14 May: Coventry City v Middlesbrough (12pm)

Tuesday 16 May: Luton Town v Sunderland (8pm)

Wednesday 17 May: Middlesbrough v Coventry City (8pm)

Championship Play-off Final – Saturday 27 May: Sunderland or Luton Town v Coventry City or Middlesbrough (4.45pm)

League Two results

Barrow 0-1 Stevenage

Bradford City 1-1 Leyton Orient

Colchester United 0-2 Mansfield Town FT

Grimsby Town 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

Harrogate Town 1-1 Rochdale

Newport County AFC 2-2 Crewe Alexandra

Salford City 0-1 Gillingham

Stockport County 1-1 Hartlepool United

Sutton United 1-1 Carlisle United

Swindon Town 2-1 Crawley Town

Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Northampton Town

Walsall 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

League Two playoffs

Saturday 13 May: Salford vs Stockport (7.45pm)

Sunday 14 May: Bradford vs Carlisle (7pm)

Saturday 20 May: Stockport vs Salford (12.30pm)

Saturday 20 May: Carlisle vs Bradford (3pm)

League Two Play-Off final – Sunday 28 May: Stockport or Salford vs Carlisle or Bradford (1.30pm)