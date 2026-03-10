'I met Michael O'Leary today, he wished me a happy birthday and said "only the good die young"'

JP McMANUS HAD extra reason to celebrate on his 75th birthday as Saratoga secured victory in the Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle today.
One of three horses running in the green and gold silks of McManus – this was his 85th winner at the Cheltenham Festival – the Padraig Roche-trained grey was a 10-1 chance under Mark Walsh.
The former Flat performer made light work of the 22-runner contest, strolling home ahead of Winston Junior to emulate his half-brother Brazil’s success in 2022 for the same owner, trainer and jockey combination.
“I met Michael O’Leary today, he wished me a happy birthday and he said ‘only the good die young’ so…” McManus said with a smile in a post-race interview with ITV.
“We’ve always had a lot of fun and great days here. It’s a place which means so much to so many and I’m delighted to see this one win for Padraig,” he added.
“Every winner is special and I go back a long time with Padraig’s father Christy. We won this race with Brazil a few years ago and they were praying the ground would be fast and every day it was drying out was a bonus.
“I’ve had winners here on my birthday before, but you never get tired of it.”
Roche added: “It’s near enough the same route we took with Brazil and we’ve always thought this race would suit him.
“Getting nice horses is half the battle in this game and I’m delighted Frank (Berry, racing manager) and JP decided to buy him.
“Today really mattered, but I’m sure we’ll find out down the road if he’s a bit better than a handicapper.”
