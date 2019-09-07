This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 7 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Formula 2 driver in induced coma following crash which caused a fatality

Juan Manuel Correa is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition in a London hospital.

By AFP Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 11:42 AM
30 minutes ago 549 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4799821
Juan Manuel Correa (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Juan Manuel Correa (file pic).
Juan Manuel Correa (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JUAN MANUEL CORREA is in an induced coma in a London hospital after suffering complications following the crash in which Anthoine Hubert was killed at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Ecuadorian-American racing driver is in a “critical but stable” condition, his parents said in a statement on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Correa broke his legs and suffered a spinal injury last Saturday when he crashed with Hubert during a Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Frenchman Hubert, 20, died at the circuit 90 minutes after the race.

Correa, grandson of former Ecuador president Rodrigo Borja, was moved to London from a Belgian hospital, where he underwent four hours surgery last Sunday, on Tuesday.

In their statement, Juan Carlos and Maria Correa said: “New complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact he suffered Saturday in Belgium.

On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high impact accidents such as this one.”

The statement added that he had fallen into acute respiratory failure before being put into an induced coma.

“We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength and will recover completely,” the statement added.

Hubert was the first driver to die at a Grand Prix since the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger at Imola in 1994.

- © AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie