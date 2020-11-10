BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 10 November 2020
Advertisement

17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder earns first England call-up for Ireland friendly

Jude Bellingham could make his senior international debut against Stephen Kenny’s side at Wembley on Thursday.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 2,007 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5261972
Bellingham facing Krepin Diatta of Club Brugge in the Champions League.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Bellingham facing Krepin Diatta of Club Brugge in the Champions League.
Bellingham facing Krepin Diatta of Club Brugge in the Champions League.
Image: Imago/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND MIDFIELDER Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time.

The 17-year-old had originally been included in the U21 squad but was promoted to Gareth Southgate’s senior camp after both Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse withdrew through injury.

Bellingham moved to Dortmund from Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham during the summer and has already made six appearances in the Bundesliga.

Bellingham only made his Birmingham debut last season, but the club chose to retire his number 22 shirt in honour of what he had achieved at St Andrew’s following his switch to Germany.

He will now link up with the majority of the senior squad ahead of Thursday’s friendly against the Republic of Ireland and will become the third-youngest player in England’s history if he collects his first cap at Wembley.

Forward Marcus Rashford will miss that game as he will not report for duty until Thursday morning for further assessment on an injury suffered in Manchester United’s win at Everton, with Southgate hopeful he can feature in the Nations League game against Belgium on Sunday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

While most of the players arrived at St George’s Park on Monday, a number were scheduled to report on Tuesday morning, with Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling given an extra day at home.

Meanwhile, England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd covered the loss of Bellingham by calling up Everton pair Tom Davies and Ben Godfrey, although Norwich full-back Max Aarons has withdrawn for the games against Andorra and Albania.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie