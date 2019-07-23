This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Alan Judge tells Ipswich he wants to leave after Championship side make bid

According to manager Paul Lambert, the 30-year-old Dubliner is keen on a move to QPR.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 11:43 PM
34 minutes ago 1,127 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4737223

DESPITE BEING RELEGATED with Ipswich Town in April, Alan Judge may yet be back in the Championship this season.

Amid reports that the Tractor Boys have rejected a £450,000 bid for Judge from Queens Park Rangers, Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has confirmed that the Republic of Ireland international is interested in making the move.

Alan Judge Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Judge is wanted by Championship club Queens Park Rangers. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Mark Warburton, QPR’s new manager, is seemingly keen on the creative midfielder, who he worked with during his time in charge at Brentford.

“Judgey has spoken to me and I think he would like to go,” Lambert told the East Anglian Daily Times. “It’s his prerogative to say what he wants to do, but I don’t know the state of where that’s at. He’s spoken to me and I guess it’s over to Judgey to see what he wants to do. I think he wants to go.” 

Judge, who joined Ipswich from Brentford in January, recently signed a new contract which ties him to the Portman Road outfit until the summer of 2021. However, he could now be on his way out before the transfer window closes for Championship clubs on 8 August.

Lambert added: “I think he’s got to be clear in his own head. At the minute I think he’s up and down with it. He did well for us last season but I’ve had a chat with him and he’s indicated he’d like the opportunity.” 

After they finished bottom of the Championship in 2018-19, Ipswich will be playing in the third tier of English football (League One) next season for the first time since 1957.

Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship - Portman Road Judge playing for Ipswich Town last season. Source: EMPICS Sport

Judge required surgery last month on a fractured wrist, which he suffered just moments after providing a superb delivery for Shane Duffy’s equaliser in Ireland’s 1-1 with Denmark.

The 30-year-old Dubliner won his fifth senior cap for his country in the Euro 2020 qualifier on Copenhagen.

