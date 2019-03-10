Dos Santos eyeing another heavyweight title shot after quick stoppage against Lewis

Dos Santos: wants a shot at Daniel Cormier's title. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUNIOR DOS SANTOS gave his UFC heavyweight title ambitions another boost with a quick stoppage against Derrick Lewis on Saturday night.

The Brazilian (21-5) caught Lewis (21-7, 1 NC) with a right hand and piled on the pressure with his opponent backed up against the cage, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and wave it off after 1:58 of the second round.

The win is Dos Santos’s third on the bounce since losing his most recent title shot against Stipe Miocic in May 2017.

But the former heavyweight champion — who started the evening officially ranked seventh in the division — is determined to climb the ladder once again.

"Junior dos Santos has knocked out the Black Beast!"



Three wins in a row for 'Cigano' 🔥



A stunning performance at #UFCWichita! pic.twitter.com/hyh6AzwTyn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 10, 2019

Elsewhere on the main card in Wichita, Kansas, there were wins for Elizeu Zaleski, Niko Price, Blagoi Ivanov, Beneil Dariush and Omari Akhmedov.

