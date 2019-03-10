This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dos Santos eyeing another heavyweight title shot after quick stoppage against Lewis

Brazilian makes light work of Saturday’s main event at UFC Wichita.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 10:26 AM
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Wichita-Lewis vs Dos Santos Dos Santos: wants a shot at Daniel Cormier's title. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUNIOR DOS SANTOS gave his UFC heavyweight title ambitions another boost with a quick stoppage against Derrick Lewis on Saturday night.

The Brazilian (21-5) caught Lewis (21-7, 1 NC) with a right hand and piled on the pressure with his opponent backed up against the cage, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and wave it off after 1:58 of the second round.

The win is Dos Santos’s third on the bounce since losing his most recent title shot against Stipe Miocic in May 2017.

But the former heavyweight champion — who started the evening officially ranked seventh in the division — is determined to climb the ladder once again.

Elsewhere on the main card in Wichita, Kansas, there were wins for Elizeu Zaleski, Niko Price, Blagoi Ivanov, Beneil Dariush and Omari Akhmedov.

