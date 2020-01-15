This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I simply forgot the documents': Licence-less Klinsmann left red-faced before Bayern clash

The Hertha boss has fallen foul of the German Football League because he cannot prove he holds a valid coaching licence.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 2:45 PM
Former Hertha star and 1990 World Cup winner Andreas Köpke speaks with Hertha manager Jurgen Klinsmann.
Former Hertha star and 1990 World Cup winner Andreas Köpke speaks with Hertha manager Jurgen Klinsmann.
WITH THE BUNDESLIGA resuming this weekend, ex-Germany and USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann has been left red-faced after it emerged the Hertha Berlin boss is unable to prove he holds an up-to-date coaching licence.

The 55-year-old took charge in late November at Hertha, who host defending champions Bayern Munich on Sunday when the Bundesliga restarts after a four-week winter break.

Under Klinsmann, Hertha took 10 points from 12 in their last four league games of 2019 to climb to mid-table before hosting mighty Bayern, who sit third in the league, four points behind leaders Leipzig.

However, the former star striker has fallen foul of the German Football League (DFL) because he cannot prove he holds a valid coaching licence, which he claims is at the family home in California.

Both Klinsmann and Hertha could be fined if his licence, which he gained in 2000 on a German Football Association (DFB) coaching course, is not up to date.

“With regards to Jurgen Klinsmann, proof of a valid coaching licence is currently missing,” the DFL confirmed in a statement.

Under DFL regulations, a head coach in Germany’s first or second division must hold a valid licence and attend regular refresher courses, leaving Klinsmann frantically hunting for the necessary paperwork and certificates.

“When I flew to Berlin at the end of November, I didn’t think I would need my coaching licence and the relevant certificates,” explained Klinsmann, who stepped in as head coach after Ante Covic was sacked, having initially only joined Hertha’s supervisory board.

[When I was home] at Christmas, I simply forgot the documents, but I am in the process of providing the necessary paperwork.

Tobias Haupt, head of the German FA’s coaching academy, said they are looking into resolving the issue and Klinsmann could “close any gaps” by taking part in a refresher course.

