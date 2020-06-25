'More than I ever thought was possible' - Klopp hails his players as Liverpool break their title drought

A TEARFUL JURGEN Klopp hailed Liverpool’s title triumph as “much more than I ever thought was possible” on the night the club broke a 30-year league hoodoo.

Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea meant Liverpool were crowned champions with fully seven games to go, with a remarkable points haul of 86 from 93 available.

Klopp watched City’s decisive defeat with his players at a Liverpool hotel, and choked back tears on Sky Sports as he hailed his players’ achievement.

“[Tonight] was really tense, but it’s an incredible achievement by my players. What they have done over the last two or three years is exceptional and it’s a pure joy for me to coach them.

“It’s a relief because of the three months interruption, nobody knew how it would go on and nobody was 100% what it would be like when we came back. I was very happy with the game last night as it gave me the 100% feeling that we will be fine.

“It’s for you out there. It’s incredible. I hope you stay at home and celebrate it. We do it together on this moment, and it’s a joy to do it for you.”

With Kenny Dalglish appearing alongside him on Sky, Klopp paid tribute to those who have gone before him at Anfield.

“It’s for you as well Kenny, you had to wait 30 years before your club could win the title again, it’s for Stevie [Gerrard]. It’s built on your soul Kenny, on the legs of Stevie, the boys admire you and it’ easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history.”