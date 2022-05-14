Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 14 May 2022
Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp hails role of neuroscientists in Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out wins

The Reds followed up their Carabao Cup final shoot-out success over Chelsea by beating the Blues on spot-kicks in the FA Cup final.

By Press Association Saturday 14 May 2022, 11:06 PM
38 minutes ago 1,484 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5764505
Klopp celebrates after winning the Cup final.
Image: PA
Klopp celebrates after winning the Cup final.
Klopp celebrates after winning the Cup final.
Image: PA

JURGEN KLOPP HAS revealed the secret to Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out success as neuroscience.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to lift the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, defeating the Blues for the second time this season in a cup final shoot-out.

The Reds toppled Chelsea 11-10 in February’s Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher rifling home the winning spot-kick in a stunning set of penalties.

Kostas Tsimikas slotted the sudden-death winner this time around as Liverpool completed the set of top titles under Klopp.

And the Reds’ German manager paid tribute to footballing neuroscientists Neuro11 as the secret weapon behind his side’s penalty acumen.

“This is again a trophy for the whole club.

“When we came on the bus we could see what it means to the people, then on the pitch you could see what it means to the players.

“That we could make it, is absolutely out of this world, it’s massive.

“All respect to Chelsea, what a team, what a performance.

“We work together with the company Neuro11, four guys from Germany.

“They got in contact with us a few years ago. They are neuroscientists and they said ‘we can train penalty shooting’.

“We said ‘really? That sounds interesting, come over’. And so this trophy is for them, just like the Carabao Cup was.”

Liverpool kept their remarkable drive for an unprecedented quadruple alive by powering through the penalty shoot-out after another goalless draw in a domestic final against Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk came off with injuries, but both Reds stars appear to have avoided serious problems.

Klopp insisted that the clean sweep of League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League remains as much on as off – mainly due to Manchester City’s league dominance.

Pep Guardiola’s City lead Liverpool by three points in the league, but could double that advantage with a win at West Ham on Sunday.

“The quadruple is on if you want but it is off as well because of the situation,” said Klopp.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“But winning both domestic cups is really special. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest player to have won all six major trophies at 23.

“City is in this point three points up and seven goals ahead on goal difference.

“So now if they win tomorrow, with all respect to West Ham, if they win say 4-0, then it’s six points, before we start at Southampton on Tuesday, and 11 goals.

“Then we have to win both our games, they have to lose a game and; it’s silly.

“So let’s just see what happens tomorrow.

“If they lose against West Ham I start thinking. If they don’t, we will judge that and go from there.

“It’s absolutely outstanding that we can even talk about the quadruple. It’s crazy.

“We have no clue at this moment what the line-up will be at Southampton on Tuesday.

“I know that my team knows exactly what I think about them, that’s most important.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie