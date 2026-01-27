Ireland youth international Ferizaj joins League Two club Crawley Town

ENGLISH LEAGUE TWO side Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of former Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers midfielder Justin Ferizaj on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Irish youth international Ferizaj spent the second half of last season at Bray Wanderers after a spell in the underage setup at then-Serie A club Frosinone.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old midfielder has been a free agent since the end of the 2025 League of Ireland campaign and has spent over a fortnight training with Crawley, who have made him their 13th January signing.

“Justin’s impressive standard has earned him a contract with the Reds”, a Crawley Town statement read.

Capped up as far as U19 level for Ireland, Ferizaj joined Shamrock Rovers as a child and came through the club’s academy, making his League of Ireland debut in 2022.

That year, he attracted interest from abroad with trials at Hamburg and Tottenham Hotspur. Ferizaj also turned down a contract offer from Sampdoria before signing a new deal with Rovers. He scored his first senior goal in March 2023.

In August 2023, Ferizaj moved to Frosinone, initially joining their U19s. He returned to Ireland last July, signing for Bray Wanderers alongside his brother Richard.