Gaethje lights up lightweight division with impressive first-round KO win in Philly

AN EXPLOSIVE FIRST-ROUND knockout saw Justin Gaethje power past Edson Barboza at UFC Philadelphia, with the American announcing himself as a real contender in the lightweight division.

Last night’s win over Brazil’s Barboza came as Gaethje’s second consecutive knockout victory, overrwiting back-to-back losses prior to that.

The end of the main event at Wells Frago Center came at 2:30 of round one after ‘The Highlight’ landed a big right hand that sent Barboza straight to the canvas, before the referee intervened.

The 30-year-old was delighted to come out on top and bring his record to 20-2-0, adding afterwards that “there are five or six guys in front of me and I want every one of them.”

Elsewhere, Scotland’s Paul Craig beat Nigerian fighter Kennedy Nzechukwu with a late submission in the light-heavyweight ranks, while Swedish star Jack Hermasson beat David Branch at heavyweight in the co-main event.

UFC Philadelphia main card results

Justin Gaethje def. Edson Barboza via first-round KO (2:30)

Jack Hermansson def. David Branch via sub (guillotine) (R1, 0:49)

Josh Emmett def. Michael Johnson via third-round KO (4:14)

Michelle Waterson def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via UD (30-27 x3)

Paul Craig def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via sub (triangle choke) (R3, 4:20

Sodiq Yusuff def. Sheymon Moraes via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28 x2)

