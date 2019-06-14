This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rose leads US Open by two midway through second round at Pebble Beach

Rose has a two-shot clubhouse lead over South African-born American Aaron Wise.

By AFP Friday 14 Jun 2019, 10:34 PM
1 hour ago 2,319 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4683392
Justin Rose and Tiger Woods shake hands during the second round at Pebble Beach.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Justin Rose and Tiger Woods shake hands during the second round at Pebble Beach.
Justin Rose and Tiger Woods shake hands during the second round at Pebble Beach.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUSTIN ROSE a two-stroke lead midway through the second round of the US Open, firing a one-under par 70 to back up his record-equalling first-round 65 at Pebble Beach.

England’s Rose, who won the 2013 US Open at Merion, had a two-shot lead over South African-born American Aaron Wise, who was in the clubhouse on five-under 137 after an even par 71.

A trio of players at five-under after the first round — Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen — were just teeing off as Rose completed his round.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was three back after his second straight 69 for four-under 138.

Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry are all in the early stages of their second rounds. McIlroy was four back from Rose after three holes while McDowell dropped a shot on the second.

Lowry, who began the day four-over, grabbed a shot back with a birdie on his second hole.

Koepka, trying to become just the second golfer to win three straight US Open titles, teed off on 10 and was even through nine holes with one birdie and one bogey. He put together back-to-back birdies at six and seven to inch up the leaderboard.

“I know you just need to be hanging around on the weekend,” said Koepka, who wasn’t dismayed at the number of putts that failed to drop in his round.

“As long as they’re good putts it’s fine,” he said. “They were coming off where I wanted them to. You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. They might all fall.”

On a misty morning on the Monterey Peninsula, Rose opened with five straight pars before his first birdie of the day at the par-four 15th and he stretched his lead to three shots when he got up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker at the 18th.

After a putt to save par circled the cup and failed to drop at the first he stuck his approach to four feet for birdie at the second.

Rose said a mental error led to his other bogey of the day, after his tee shot sailed right and over the cliff at the fourth.

He was disappointed that he was unable to build momentum off his birdie at the second, but was pleased to close with two solid pars.

“Makes me feel like I at least got something out of the day,” Rose said. “I like my position, like the golf course, feel like I’m trending. I don’t feel like I’m cooking — some work to be done for me on the weekend for sure.”

- Woods stumbles late -

Rose, whose opening 65 matched Tiger Woods’ first-round in 2000 as the lowest rounds ever posted in a US Open at Pebble Beach, played alongside Woods – who finished with back-to-back bogeys in a one-over 72 that left him at even par for the tournament.

Woods had kept a clean card until then, although his only birdie of the day came at the 11th — his second hole of the day.

While birdies remained plentiful, the morning failed to produce the kind of barrage of low scores seen Thursday.

American Chesson Hadley had three birdies in his first five holes to reach six-under before a double-bogey at the 15th. He finished with a one-under 70 to join the group at four-under that also included Chez Reavie and Matt Kuchar.

Afternoon starters aiming to gain ground included four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who started the day three-under and parred the first two holes.

Phil Mickelson, seeking the elusive US Open title that would complete his career grand slam, was targeting a round in the 60s after a one-over 72 on Thursday.

“I’m playing well enough to do it,” said the 48-year-old, who won the PGA Tour’s National Pro-am at Pebble Beach in February.

© AFP 2019

> Follow the latest leaderboard from the second round of the US Open here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie