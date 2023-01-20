Advertisement
# Punishment
Juventus docked 15 points in suspect transfer trial
Juve can appeal the governing body’s ruling at the Italian Olympic Committee.
135
0
3 minutes ago

JUVENTUS HAVE BEEN docked 15 points for using transfers to artificially boost their balance sheet, the Italian Football Federation said on Friday.

Italian football’s governing body also handed out long bans to the club’s former leadership, including ex-chairman Andrea Agnelli, after reopening a trial which had ended last year with Juve being acquitted.

The ruling follows new evidence from a separate criminal trial into the Serie A team’s finances.

Juve can appeal the governing body’s ruling at the Italian Olympic Committee.

More to follow…
 – © AFP 2023

AFP
