Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Juventus prepare to launch raid for €50 million-rated teenager

The Serie A champions are far from the only side to have cast admiring glances in Sandro Tonali’s direction, but are hoping to secure his signature.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 9:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,291 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4917228
Sandro Tonali (file pic).
Sandro Tonali (file pic).
Sandro Tonali (file pic).

JUVENTUS ARE PIECING together transfer plans with one eye on the future and have €50 million-rated Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali in their sights.

The Bianconeri are aware of the need to work long-term when it comes to recruitment in upcoming windows, with potential required to complement proven performers.

Tonali, a 19-year-old who has been attracting admiring glances from leading sides across Europe, certainly fits the bill for the Serie A champions.

Juve’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici, is ready to lead the push to bring one of Italian football’s hottest prospects to a club that has dominated the domestic scene in recent times.

Tonali is a player that they have had their eye on for a while, with his competitive debut having been made as a 17-year-old in Serie B back in August 2017.

Having since stepped up into the top-flight, and the senior international fold, it is expected to be only a matter of time before a big-money move is made.

The summer of 2020 could see a scramble for Tonali’s signature sparked, with Juventus intending to be at the front of the queue.

It is hoped that an offer of between 45 and 50 million euros will be enough to secure the services of a precocious talent.

Competition is to be expected, with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain having been heavily linked with Tonali in the recent past.

Juve are edging their way forward, though, and remain confident that another exciting prospect can be brought onto their books.

Dealing with Brescia president Massimo Cellino will not be easy, with the enigmatic 63-year-old having already stated that he will not part with Tonali without a fight.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport in October: “The other day, his agent and his parents were telling me about this €50m evaluation. I replied that for me he is worth €300m, which means I don’t want to sell.

I have a dream. If Sandro accepts, I am ready to make a big financial sacrifice to extend his contract. It’s up to him to decide. He can stay here and enjoy his football, or go to a big club and risk being left on the bench.”

Cellino added on the interest being shown: “All the big Italian clubs. Abroad there’s Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, but in my view, he’d be better off remaining as a protagonist with Brescia.”

Juve hope to see that stance relaxed, with there a desire on their part to also thrash out fresh terms with French midfielder Blaise Matuidi while making a decision on the future of unsettled Germany international Emre Can.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

