Juventus drop out of Serie A top-four race after Parma defeat

JUVENTUS CONCEDED THEIR place in Serie A’s Champions League positions on Wednesday after falling to a 1-0 defeat at Parma, one of four matches rescheduled from Monday following the death of Pope Francis.

Mateo Pellegrino’s thumping header on the stroke of half-time was enough for Parma to earn a precious win in their fight for top flight survival and damage Juve’s Champions League hopes.

Juve sit fifth after their first defeat of Igor Tudor’s reign as coach, one point behind Bologna who are in the top four after beating Inter Milan on Sunday.

And Tudor will have to do without Dusan Vlahovic against Monza on Sunday after the Serbia striker was substituted at half-time, reportedly for a thigh injury.

Parma moved six points above the relegation zone following their first win in two months, which came after six straight draws.

Defeat for Juve was great news for Lazio who moved level on 59 points with the “Old Lady” of Italian football following a comfortable 2-0 win at Genoa, a match which finished with both teams down to 10 men.

Lazio took advantage of Genoa’s Sebastian Otoa being sent off 21 minutes into his Serie A debut, a beautiful volley from Valentin Castellanos 11 minutes later and Boulaye Dia’s strike midway through the second half earning the away side the points.

Reda Belahyane was dismissed for Lazio minutes after replacing Nicolo Ravella who set up Dia’s goal with a fine pass, but it made no difference to the result.

Eighth-placed Fiorentina are one of four teams — alongside Juve, Lazio and Roma — within four points of fourth-placed Bologna after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Cagliari.