BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

Mahomes wins quaterback battle against Jackson as Kansas City breeze past Baltimore

The Chiefs moved to 3-0 to show why they are the favourites to retain the Super Bowl this season.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 9:11 AM
51 minutes ago 834 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5217352
Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson after their game last night.
Image: Gail Burton
Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson after their game last night.
Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson after their game last night.
Image: Gail Burton

PATRICK MAHOMES WON the battle of the elite quarterbacks, passing for four touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 34-20 in a marquee matchup between two of the league’s top franchises.

Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and also rushed for a touchdown as the Chiefs improved to 3-0 on the season and showed why they are the favourites to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“They don’t give that guy a half-billion dollars for no reason,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. “He just made play after play. You’ve got to give him respect.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 28 passes for just 97 yards and one touchdown in the loss for Baltimore, who had their 14-game regular season win streak snapped.

Jackson’s 97 yards was his lowest total in more than two dozen games as a starter in the NFL.

Jackson also had 83 rushing yards on nine carries for the Ravens, who looked nothing like the team that averaged 35.5 points in winning its first two games.

Mahomes, on the other hand, used all his receiving weapons Monday, making sure five players earned more than 60 catching yards for the Chiefs, who are 3-0 to begin the season for the fourth straight year.

He picked apart the Baltimore defence that had allowed just two touchdowns in its first two games.

“You got to give credit to Pat for leading the charge. He stepped up big,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said.

Travis Kelce led Kansas City with 87 receiving yards on a half dozen catches.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Even left tackle Eric Fisher and fullback Anthony Sherman caught touchdown passes, as did receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. Chris Jones had four sacks and also two forced fumbles.

Also topping 60 yards were Hardman (81), Hill (77), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (70) and Sammy Watkins (62).

The Chiefs had 517 yards and converted 10 of 13 third-down opportunities.

“The good thing about playing a team firing on all cylinders is they can show you where you are weak at,” said Ravens Campbell. “I am confident we are going to rebound. We want to earn the right to see them again.”

The Ravens finished with just 228 yards of total offence.

Mahomes passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Chiefs held a 27-10 halftime lead.

© – AFP 2020  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie