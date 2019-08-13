This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kante a doubt for Chelsea's final showdown with Liverpool

Frank Lampard will field a strong team in the Uefa Super Cup but could be without his star midfielder.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 5:18 PM
9 minutes ago 178 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4764379
Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante
Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante
Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante

CHELSEA MIDFIELDER N’GOLO Kante is a doubt for the Uefa Super Cup showdown with Liverpool, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The France international played only 17 minutes of the Blues’ 4-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday as he was short on fitness.

Lampard says the 28-year-old sustained another minor problem in that match and is therefore facing a race to be ready for the meeting with Liverpool in Istanbul on Wednesday.

“Kante was purely because he had an injury. I am very aware of how important he is,” Lampard told a news conference, speaking about the former Leicester City star’s omission from his last starting line-up.

He picked up another small injury in the game, so we are assessing that.”

Lampard insists there will not be any wholesale changes to his team for the showdown with the European champions despite the disappointment of the United result.

“I pick the best team to win the game, regardless of age,” Lampard said. [Mason] Mount deserves his chance on merit; I won’t fear to play young players.

In terms of how we set up, I really liked some of our aggressive off-the-ball work. We have to be adaptable and respect the strengths of our opponents. There may be subtle changes of our approach.”

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United's Luke Shaw (left) and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante during Sunday's game at Old Trafford. Source: Nick Potts

Wednesday represents a chance for Lampard to win his first piece of silverware as Chelsea boss in the form of a trophy he did not manage to lift in his playing career, having been beaten 4-1 by Atletico Madrid in the 2012 match and by Bayern Munich on penalties a year later.

“It means a lot to the club,” he said. ”I lost two, one in poor circumstances, having won the Champions League and we were far off that game.

“It is important to give everything to win it. It is another trophy for the club.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie