Karl Lacey rejoins Donegal two years after resigning from Academy

TWO YEARS AND THREE days after it was confirmed he resigned as the head of the Donegal GAA Academy, Karl Lacey is back with his county, this time as manager of the U16 development squad.
Lacey left the post in February 2023 citing a lack of support from the county board.
In the meantime, Lacey managed Kilcoo in Down to two county titles, being beaten in the Ulster club final at the end of last year by Errigal Ciaran.
Lacey’s new role comes as a surprise, given Donegal had handed the U16 role to Martin McHugh in mid-February. McHugh had been helping the county board to find a suitable candidate and when that proved difficult, he took up the job himself and it was announced that he had a backroom team of Danny O’Donnell, Martin McElhinney, Declan Gallagher and Kevin Campbell.
The Donegal statement announcing Lacey’s recruitment, it made the point that Lacey will confirm his own ‘backroom team in due course.’
It added, ‘We also wish to take this opportunity to thank interim manager Martin McHugh, and his coaches, for their service whilst a permanent appointment was being sought.’
