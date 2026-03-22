Kate O'Connor wins pentathlon bronze at World Indoor Championships

KATE O’CONNOR HAS won a bronze medal at the world indoor championships in Poland

The gold medal was won by Netherlands’ Sofie Dokter, with American Anna Hall taking silver. O’Connor won silver in this event last year, and so becomes only the third Irish athlete to win medals at two editions of these championships, following Marcus O’Sullivan and Frank O’Mara.

O’Connor was in the silver medal position going into the final event, the 800 metres, and in spite of a new PB of 2:10.26, Hall’s victory in the race bumped O’Connor down to the bronze position. O’Connor needed to finish within 2.5 seconds of Hall to cling onto silver, but Hall’s championship record run left O’Connor trailing by almost four seconds.

O’Connor opened the day with a 8.23 in the 60m hurdles – just 0.02 off her PB – and then registered a season’s best of 1.81 in the high jump. A 14.70 PB followed in the shot put, while a 6.38 in the long jump kept her in second place going into the finale event.

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Today’s achievement maintains O’Connor’s momentum off the back of a phenomenal 2025, in which she won silver in this event and followed it with bronze in the European indoors and another silver in the world outdoor championships.