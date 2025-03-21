Ireland's Kate O'Connor firmly in the medal hunt after magnificent start at World Indoors

IRELAND’S KATE O’CONNOR is in second place overall and firmly in the pentathlon medal hunt after a fantastic opening morning at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, on Friday.

European Indoor bronze medallist O’Connor produced PBs in both the 60 metres hurdles and in the shot put, as well as matching the day’s best mark in the high jump, to finish the morning on 2889 points.

Saga Vanninen of Finland, who won European gold earlier this month, leads the way on 2967 points with America’s Taliyah Brooks narrowly behind O’Connor in third on 2882 points.

Dundalk’s O’Connor opened her championships with a personal best of 8.30 seconds in the 60m hurdles, shaving another hundredth of a second off her previous best set at European Indoors a few weeks ago.

She followed that up with a confident 1.81m in the high jump, with Vanninen and America’s Timara Chapman both needing to produce PBs of their own to match her.

And O’Connor rounded out a real statement of intent with another big PB in the shot put where she threw 14.64 with her second attempt.

O’Connor returns to action later on Friday morning for the final two events: the long jump (10.42am Irish time) and the 800m (1.15pm Irish time), with coverage live on BBC Two.