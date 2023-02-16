Ireland scrum-half Dane recovering from brain haemorrhage suffered at training

IRELAND WOMEN’S RUGBY international Kathryn Dane is hoping to make a “full recovery” after suffering a brain haemorrhage at international training three months ago.

The 26-year-old scrum-half revealed the frightening health scare on social media today.

“Three months ago I suffered a brain haemorrhage at Ireland training,” Dane wrote on Twitter.

“Luckily the IRFU medical team were close at hand to respond immediately and get me the care I needed.

Advertisement

“Thank you to the IRFU, Connolly and Beaumont Hospitals, Rugby Players Ireland and my family and friends for the love and support.

“I hope to make a full recovery and return to work and rugby, but it will take some time.

“For now I will be Ireland’s biggest fan.”

Enniskillen native Dane made her Ireland senior debut in the 2019 Six Nations and established herself as a key player from there.

A Northern Ireland underage football international, Dane plays her club rugby for Old Belvedere and represents Ulster, and was twice named the province’s Senior Player of the Year (2016 and 2019).

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

She is a chartered physiotherapist and previously undertook a PhD at Trinity College, Dublin.

Dane was one of 29 players confirmed as fully-contracted by the IRFU in November.

“We’re all behind you as you make your way back to full health, Kathryn,” the Union added on social media. “We hope to see you back in a green jersey soon.”