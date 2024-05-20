Advertisement
Katie McCabe. Ben Brady/INPHO
coygig

McCabe named in Arsenal squad for Melbourne trip a week before Sweden game

The game takes place this Friday 24 May at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
7.24pm, 20 May 2024
IRELAND’S KATIE MCCABE is set for a trip to Melbourne this week with Arsenal, seven days out from the Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden.

McCabe has been included in Arsenal’s 19-player squad that will head to Australia in an exhibition game against the A League Allstars Women.

Arsenal’s WSL season concluded on Saturday with a 5-0 victory against Brighton, as they finished third in the table, five points behind champions Chelsea.

Ireland take on Sweden the week after on Friday 31 May at the Aviva Stadium in Group 3 of League A. They will then face into a return trip to play Sweden on Tuesday 4 June, heading to Stockholm to play at the Friends Arena.

Ireland have lost their opening two games, defeated 1-0 by France in Metz last month, before suffering a 2-0 reversal at home to England.

