All-action Katie McCabe display as Arsenal thrash rivals Tottenham to boost title hopes

KATIE MCCABE PUT in a typically all-action display as Arsenal thrashed North London rivals Tottenham to boost their Women’s Super League title hopes.

The Republic of Ireland captain had an eventful day, giving away a penalty in the first half, winning one in second and impressing overall in a 5-1 win.

McCabe was in the spotlight pre-match, the Dubliner one yellow card away from suspension. A booking today would have ruled her out of next weekend’s showdown away to Manchester City.

“We need Katie McCabe on the pitch,” Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall told Sky Sports before kick-off. “She has been a very important player for us during this period.

“We are very aware of her yellow card situation, but I think she has shown many times this season how she has been able to play under a controlled aggression. I think that really suits her, and we’re confident that she will do that again today.”

McCabe obliged.

Australian Caitlin Foord bagged a brace for the Gunners, while captain Kim Little, Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum all joined her on the scoresheet at Brisbane Road.

Arsenal entered the derby after a frustrating 1-0 loss at Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final first leg but were back to their clinical best in a scintillating display as they warmed up for next week’s return tie.

Victory for the WSL title hopefuls moved them within two points of leaders Chelsea, who visit Manchester City on Sunday, with a treble still a possibility for Continental Cup winning Arsenal ahead of Wednesday’s showdown against Bayern at the Emirates.

For Vicky Jepson’s struggling Spurs, this was another heavy loss despite Bethany England’s first-half penalty.

That made it 2-1 with six minutes of the opening 45 left — Blackstenius and Foord previously on target — after Ashleigh Neville had a shot blocked by the hand of McCabe and England duly converted.

The Irish skipper made amends when she played a central role in Arsenal’s third goal, caught by Amy Turner inside the area before referee Louise Saunders pointed to the spot for the second time. Little, typically, made no mistake from 12 yards.

Foord and Maanum completed the rout, substitute Gio Queiroz almost adding a sixth but her poked effort hit the crossbar and she later limped off for the only sour note of a five-star display by treble-chasing Arsenal.

Manchester United and West Ham face off in the only other WSL fixture of the day. Two Ireland internationals could be involved, with Aoife Mannion and Izzy Atkinson on the respective benches. Jess Ziu is at the Hammers alongside Atkinson, but she’s currently on the comeback trail from a cruciate ligament knee injury.

- Additional reporting from Press Association