Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Joshua confirmed for US debut with Katie Taylor pencilled in for undisputed title fight

Taylor must first vanquish Rose Volante in a major fight in March, but is due to face Delfine Persoon in New York provided she’s successful.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 3:46 PM
4 hours ago 6,340 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4491887
Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor are set to co-feature in New York, but Taylor must first see off Brazil's WBO world champion Rose Volante.
Image: Martin Rickett
Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor are set to co-feature in New York, but Taylor must first see off Brazil's WBO world champion Rose Volante.
Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor are set to co-feature in New York, but Taylor must first see off Brazil's WBO world champion Rose Volante.
Image: Martin Rickett

ANTHONY JOSHUA WILL make his US debut in a world-title defence against Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller at Madison Square Garden, New York, on 1 June.

The42 understands that Katie Taylor is likely to also feature on the bill in a fight against Belgium’s Delfine Persoon for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world.

Taylor and Persoon must first win March fights against Rose Volante and Melissa St Vil respectively, with Taylor attempting to add the Brazilian’s WBO world title to her collection and Persoon seeking to defend her own WBC title to set up a women’s superfight with the Irish icon.

Matchroom stablemates Joshua and Miller have previously exchanged harsh words in person, and will settle their differences live on Sky Sports Box Office on the same night as the Champions League final.

Anthony Joshua File Photo Joshua will defend his three major world titles against 'Big Baby' Miller at MSG. Source: Nick Potts

“June 1st, I am heading to ‘The Big Apple’ and I plan to embrace the culture and leave with an appetite for more,” said Watford heavyweight Joshua.

“It has been an honour and a blessing to fight at some of the best venues in the world at home in the UK, not least Wembley Stadium, but the time has come to head across the Atlantic and defend my heavyweight titles in the USA.

“I am looking forward to taking on another challenge with a good boxer and a brilliant talker.

“It will be an exciting fight, I will leave nothing to chance, and plan on dismantling Miller in style to make my mark.”

Added the 300-pound Brooklynite Miller, whose 23-0(20KOs) record currently includes wins over four world-title challengers:

AJ is making a huge mistake coming over here to fight me in my own backyard. He wants to announce himself on the American stage, but all he’s doing is delivering me those belts by hand.

“It’s dog-eat-dog in the ring and this dog has got a bigger bite. He’ll be leaving New York empty-handed.

“This is the fight that I’ve been chasing all my life. On 1 June, I’m going to achieve the thing I was born to do and win the heavyweight championship of the world.

“That punk AJ is standing in the way of my dreams and on 1 June he’s getting run the hell over.”

Boxing 2017 - Jarrell Miller vs. Gerald Washington Brooklyn's Miller (R) will have home advantage on 1 June. Source: Joel Plummer

Confirmation of Taylor-Persoon is not expected until after each of their upcoming fights, neither of which can be taken for granted.

In undefeated WBO champion Volante, Taylor faces a career-toughest test on paper, while Persoon’s opponent St Vil was deemed unfortunate not to have been given the verdict over Eva Wahlstrom — who Taylor dominated in her last outing — when they fought in April of last year.

Joshua opens as the heavy favourite over Miller, and will return to the ring on the back of what will be, by June, a career-longest absence following his stoppage of Alexander Povetkin at Wembley last September.

Shields and Hammer finally confirmed for arguably the most significant fight in women’s boxing history

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

