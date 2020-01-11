Katie Taylor caps memorable 2019 with prestigious Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year award

UNDISPUTED LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION Katie Taylor has been named Ring Magazine Female Fighter of the Year for 2019.

The 33-year-old Bray woman accrued new world titles in each of her three outings last year, ridding Rose Volante of the WBO World lightweight title in March, winning the WBC and Ring Magazine equivalents as she edged out Delfine Persoon to officially become the unequivocal 135-pound queen in June, and becoming a two-weight world champion when she claimed Christina Linardatou’s WBO 140-pound belt in November.

Taylor’s 10-round war with Belgium’s Persoon, which she edged by controversial majority decision at Madison Square Garden, was considered to be one of the greatest-ever fights in women’s professional boxing and was fittingly named Female Fight of the Year by the same publication.

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez won the male equivalent of Taylor’s individual award, while the memorable World Super Series bantamweight final between Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire was chosen as Fight of the Year.

The ‘Bible of Boxing’’s annual awards are considered to be the most prestigious in the sport, and Taylor becomes the third woman to be crowned by The Ring since they introduced female categories in 2018. ‘First Lady of Boxing’ Cecilia Braekhus — the undisputed welterweight champ who is both a stablemate and prospective opponent of Taylor’s — and American trailblazer Claressa Shields were named Female Fighter of the Year in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Before Christmas, Taylor was also recognised as the outstanding female pugilist of 2019 by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), whose separate awards are also coveted by fighters worldwide.