Saturday 14 November 2020
Taylor batters game Gutierrez to retain undisputed title in near shutout

The Irish icon dropped Miriam Gutierrez and hurt in her several rounds but had to settle for an almost-perfect unanimous decision.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 11:37 PM
6 minutes ago 1,930 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5267378
Katie Taylor celebrates (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
KATIE TAYLOR PRODUCED a boxing masterclass to retain her undisputed lightweight world title with a near-shutout unanimous-decision victory over Miriam Gutierrez (100-89, 100-90, 99-91).

Taylor dropped Gutierrez in the fourth, and had the Spaniard reeling in more rounds than she didn’t, but the incredibly durable Gutierrez somehow weathered a series of storms to hear the final bell.

The Irish icon was almost punch-perfect in a performance which exhibited pugilistic mastery and sheer violence in equal measure.

In an emphatic victory, Taylor’s record improves to 17-0 (6KOs), while Gutierrez suffered her first career blemish to fall to 13-1 (5KOS).

More to follow.

