Taylor batters game Gutierrez to retain undisputed title in near shutout

KATIE TAYLOR PRODUCED a boxing masterclass to retain her undisputed lightweight world title with a near-shutout unanimous-decision victory over Miriam Gutierrez (100-89, 100-90, 99-91).

Taylor dropped Gutierrez in the fourth, and had the Spaniard reeling in more rounds than she didn’t, but the incredibly durable Gutierrez somehow weathered a series of storms to hear the final bell.

The Irish icon was almost punch-perfect in a performance which exhibited pugilistic mastery and sheer violence in equal measure.

In an emphatic victory, Taylor’s record improves to 17-0 (6KOs), while Gutierrez suffered her first career blemish to fall to 13-1 (5KOS).

