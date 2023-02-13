Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park 'could follow suit' after 3Arena bout - Hearn

LAST UPDATE | 19 minutes ago
EDDIE HEARN HAS suggested that Katie Taylor may still yet fight in Croke Park after her much anticipated rematch against Amanda Serrano which is set to take place in the summer.
It was hoped that the showdown would take place in Croke Park, but that was dismissed earlier this month due to costs involved in renting the stadium. It was subsequently confirmed that the Serrano bout would be taking place on on Saturday, 20 May after Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight champion.
Hearn was in Dublin today to meet Conor McGregor, who has previously engaged with the fight promoter to offer his assistance with covering the reported €500,000 bill for security and other operational costs involved in staging a fight at Croke Park.
Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Hearn explained that he expects the Taylor-Serrano fight will take place at the 3Arena but that a Croke Park appearance remains a possibility:
“There’s a couple of phases to this: the number one important thing is to bring Katie Taylor to Ireland. Number two is to try and get her to fight in Croke Park. We’ve talked about the numbers, talked about the cost, the time-frame, the TV dates.
“We also talked about the value of fighting at the Three Arena, he’s fought there himself and said the atmosphere is unbelievable. But we want to work together to see how we can make it happen in a big stadium as well.
“I do think it’s realistic for us that 20 May will be in the Three Arena, but I think a stadium fight will follow suit and all of Katie’s fights now will be against undisputed champions. Hopefully, we can actually finish her career after how many fights that may be, in Ireland.
“I don’t see the need to go anywhere else. We’ve talked about this for many years, and last year, we were so close. I’m not prepared to let it slip again. She must fight in Ireland on 20 May.”
