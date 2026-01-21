Minister for Sport insists government won't intervene in Katie Taylor's Croke Park dream

MINISTER FOR SPORT Patrick O’Donovan insists the government will not threaten the “independence” of the GAA by helping to find a way for Katie Taylor to finish her career with a fight at Croke Park.

The boxing and Irish sporting icon revealed yesterday that this will likely be the final year of her storied career. Taylor said she would “love” to have her final bout in Croker “so please make it happen.”

When asked about what the government could do on the matter, Minister O’Donovan made it clear that they would not be prepared to intervene.

Sport Minister Patrick O’Donovan says decisions on the use of the stadium are a matter for the GAA, following Taylor’s announcement that 2026 will likely be her final year in the ring. pic.twitter.com/xgJzbAZrP5 — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) January 21, 2026

“One of the very important things that national governing bodies have is independence, and whatever Croke Park decide to do with regard to Garth Brooks or Oasis or anybody else is entirely a matter for the GAA and Croke Park,” the minister said.

“And it’s never appropriate for a minister to tell the national governing bodies of sport what they should do with their assets. But I want to thank her for everything she has done for Ireland. Obviously she has given an enormous lift at a time when we needed it and to wish her the very very best of luck in the next chapter.”

When pressed by Virgin Media on whether he would be prepared to sit down with Taylor, her representatives and the GAA to try and negotiate a solution to the impasse Minister O’Donovan reiterated his stance.

“Nice try, a second time,” he said. “We don’t do commercial interactions between national governing bodies and how they use their assets to grow their own revenue or for what they want to use their facilities for. That’s for them and it’s a matter for the GAA.”

Speaking alongside Minister O’Donovan was Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue, who hailed Taylor as “a wonderful role model” and “up there with being our best ever athlete”, but backed up his government colleague’s point.

“As Minister O’Donovan said, it would be wonderful to see her continue but that’s a matter for Katie and her team to work with Croke Park and, certainly, to engage with the government then in any way they wish and any plans they might have.”

Taylor’s last fight was in July 2025 when she defeated Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden in the final chapter of an enthralling triology which the Bray native won 3-0.

Now 39, she made her plea to fight at Croke Park yesterday while speaking a GAA headquarters as part of the launch for the 2026 Ladies National Football League.

“I’d love to end my career here in Ireland,” Taylor told Ireland AM. “I’d love to have my final fight here. This will probably be my last year in the ring I’d say and I’d love to end my career here in Ireland.

“Croke Park is looking very nice today isn’t it? So please make it happen. I want to end my career here.”