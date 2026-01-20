'I'd love to end my career here in Ireland' - Katie Taylor eyes Croke Park send-off

KATIE TAYLOR SAYS she would ‘love’ to end her boxing career by fighting in front of a home crowd in Ireland.

The Bray fighter last stepped into the ring in July of 2025, beating Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden to complete a clean sweep in the Taylor-Serrano trilogy.

Speaking in Dublin today, Taylor admitted this will probably be her final year of fighting, adding that Croke Park would be the dream send-off before retirement.

“I’d love to end my career here in Ireland,” Taylor told Ireland AM.

“I’d love to have my final fight here. This will probably be my last year in the ring I’d say and I’d love to end my career here in Ireland.

“Croke Park is looking very nice today isn’t it? So please make it happen. I want to end my career here.”

Taylor, who turns 40 in July, also addressed rumours of a bout with former UFC champion Ronda Rousey.

“I’m up for any challenge. Ronda Rousey is an iconic figure in her own right, a legend of her sport.

“I’m not really too sure how those rumours started to be honest with myself and Ronda Rousey.

“I’m genuinely up for any challenge. Chantelle Cameron, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, whoever it may be. I’m up for the challenge.

“But the most important thing for me is to end my career here in Ireland in front of my home crowd and to have a chance to fight here in Croke Park, for me it would be icing on the cake.”