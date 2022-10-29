Katie Taylor outguns Karen Elizabeth Carabajal to stay undisputed and undefeated

KATIE TAYLOR HAS retained her world titles with a one-sided victory against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in a mandatory defence at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

It was by no means flawless but after 10 rounds of boxing at the near full indoor venue, the scorecards read in favour of the Irishwoman, 100-91, 99-91, 98-92, who remains undefeated at 22-0.

Eyeing a monumental homecoming at Croke Park next year, there was no room for error for Taylor as she took on an undefeated opponent with everything to gain and little to lose.

Taylor entered holding the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight straps and not at any stage did she look like they might be in jeopardy, though to her credit the underdog was competitive throughout.

Earlier in the night, undefeated Nass flyweight dismissed Jaouad Belmehdi within 35 seconds in a statement win. The 26-year-old Irish champion, trained by Katie’s father Pete, was making his Matchroom debut and has been pushing to be included in a potential Croke Park card next summer.

Source: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

He demonstrated why he is deserving of that stage with a ruthless left cross that sent Belmehdi stumbling to the canvas.

Almost immediately after, a cascade of cheers rang down from the mezzanine as the Irish woman’s arrival appeared on the big screen. In the moments prior to the main event, it was obvious this was house Taylor.

The latest instalment of her increasingly well-thought-out ring walks saw her emerge to the soundtrack of promoter Eddie Hearn reading aloud the message that kickstarted her pro career.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

This is a house with a difference. The makeup of this crowd was not typical. Yet another indicator of Taylor’s enormous legacy on the sport came during the undercard when Ellie Scotney secured a unanimous decision victory over Mary Romero for the European super-bantamweight title.

Six years ago, Scotney said she was seated with a notepad and pen watching Taylor’s pro debut at this very venue. As the Catford contender made her exit, young girls flanked the aisles obtaining similar inspiration.

From the off, it was apparent Taylor was too powerful, too experienced and too driven for this foe. Carabajal strived to set the terms with her left lead and was clipped by a spinout hook in doing so. A brief exchange on the ropes suggested once again Taylor was willing to engage on any terms.

The second round saw the away fighter come out aggressive and try to walk the champion down. To her credit, the Argentinian contender did her part to ensure it was far from a boring beginning.

In the third, Taylor’s class came to the fore. She started by tying up Carabajal in the corner and stung her twice with a left lead. The first signs of fatigue in the underdog showed in the final minute of the round. Trainer Ross Enamait signalled his satisfaction with applause as every exchange was defined by golden glove combinations.

The lightweight queen navigated the fourth frame on the front foot. For the first time, she pushed Carabajal to the ropes and left loose. Having used her feint to bate the 32-year-old, now Taylor was gunning for her throat. There was a shrug of frustration before the bell as her awkward opponent went into survival mode.

That tactic was no use in the fifth, as the Irish woman’s hand speed allowed her to score with every attempt. The sixth was slow to start due to a slight delay with the away corner’s stool, prompting an irritated glare from the referee. Carabajal tried to connect with a wild uppercut but caught air.

The end result was Taylor turned and started to box smart. That move unsurprisingly coincided with what was the best round of the fight for ‘Burbuja.’ She clipped Taylor with a jab and forced the 36-year-old to exhibit her defensive prowess.

In the eighth, Taylor did her best to entice Carabajal into over-exposing herself with her hands low. There was more slick head movement and a rocking left hook, moments of top quality that weren’t consistently apparent.

Source: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

It is these exchanges that accentuate the need for championship women’s boxing to move to three-minute rounds. Such testing waters would change the terms and force a rethink, from both competitors.

There was a failed attempt to rouse a ‘Low lie the fields of Athenry’ at the start of the ninth and a failed attempt to drag the fight into the trenches by Taylor. Her corner called her forward and repeated jabs to the head forced Carabajal’s hands to her chin. Blood trickled from above her right eye as she made her way back to the corner.

Perhaps this was the point where Taylor could have put the foot on the accelerator and looked for a finisher to the body though she also showed signs of weariness. The risk of forcing it was not worth the reward with what looms in 2023.

The knockout drought reached nine fights back all the way to March 2019 before tonight. Not that it matters in the grand scheme of things. This triumph brings the curtain down on a remarkable 2022 that saw her make history in the first women’s fight to headline a card at Madison Square Garden.

Boxed ticked, job done, onto bigger things.

Post-fight, Hearn made her next move clear: ”It’s time to return to Ireland now. Wherever it is, whoever it is, Ireland has to be next for Katie Taylor.”

Croke Park is the target as she carries on, still champion.