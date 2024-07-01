Keith Andrews agrees Premier League return as new Brentford set-piece coach

FORMER REPUBLIC OF IRELAND assistant Keith Andrews has been appointed as set-piece coach at Premier League Brentford.

Andrews, 43, joined Thomas Frank’s staff in pre-season training for the first time on Monday.

The Dubliner takes up his new role having left relegated Sheffield United, where he worked as first-team coach since December.

“He is someone we have known for a while and always had in mind for a role at some point in the future,” Bees director of football Phil Giles said.

“Whilst he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well, and I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too.

“Set-pieces are an important part of what we do well and I’m sure we’ll maintain those standards with Keith in charge.”

Brentford open their new Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on 18 August.