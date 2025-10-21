Keith Andrews hails win over West Ham as 'most complete performance of the season'

A DELIGHTED KEITH Andrews hailed Brentford’s win against West Ham as his side’s “most complete performance of the season”.

Ireland international duo Caoimhin Kelleher and Nathan Collins kept just their second league clean sheet of the season as the Bees won 2-0 to move up to 13th in the table.

“I had a good feeling the last few days, the vibe, the energy around the place,” Andrews said after his first away win as Brentford boss. “I thought we produced a really good performance.

“Ultimately you want that second goal to be more comfortable but I felt we controlled it in the main. It was the most complete performance of the season, for sure.”

Monday night’s win was Brentford’s third of the season, and moves them to within two places of the top half ahead of under-fire Liverpool’s visit to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday night.

Brentford, who had 22 attempts on goal to West Ham’s seven, should have won by more in a game which they dominated, but it took until the 43rd minute for the visitors to open the scoring through Igor Thiago.

Brentford finally wrapped up the win in stoppage time when Keane Lewis-Potter cut the ball back for fellow sub Mathias Jensen to fire into the roof of the net.

“The reality is we’re building a new team,” Andrews stressed post-match.

I’ve been saying this for numerous weeks, months, that we are forming new relationships.

“Some players are playing together consistently for the first time. The more we can do that, the better we’ll be off it.”

🗨️ "It was a good step forward tonight"



Keith Andrews on a 'very competent' performance 💪 @pensionbee | #WHUBRE pic.twitter.com/BDJHWznb9u — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 20, 2025

The Dubliner added: “I thought the personality shone.

It comes from a structure clearly, in terms of how we want to play the game, but I am big into players showing their personality, making decisions on the pitch. I feel the best players do that in those moments where there is a little bit of uncertainty, and I felt like that was on show tonight.

“Probably could have made it a little bit easier for ourselves, by getting that second goal sooner than we did, but it was nice when it came.”

After giving up two late goals in a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland earlier in the season, Andrews pointed to how his players managed the game as further evidence of their progress.

“I thought we controlled large parts of it. You’re always mindful of individuals that they have on the pitch, Paqueta, Bowen, Summerville, some other very talented players clearly that can have moments, and all it takes is that one little moment to ruin the evening. We would have been bitterly disappointed.

“I think for us as well managing the game — went to Sunderland, didn’t we, and we didn’t probably manage that.

“I think it’s just the development of the group, myself included, how we learn and take steps forward.”