Sunday 29 November 2020
Long-serving Kildare pair announce inter-county retirement

Keith Cribbin and Tommy Moolick hang up their boots.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 6:52 PM
KEITH CRIBBIN AND Tommy Moolick will not be returning to the Kildare fold in 2021 after announcing their retirement this weekend.

Cribbin made his senior debut as an 18-year-old against Wicklow in 2008 and the Johnstownbridge man lined out in a number of positions for Kildare over his 12-year career.

The older brother of Lilywhite Paul, he made 98 appearances for the county in all competitions.

Yesterday, midfielder Moolick confirmed his exit from the inter-county stage after 10 years.

The Leixlip man made his Kildare bow in 2011 and lifted a Leinster U21 crown two years later.

A physical and dynamic midfielder, his last appearance came against Cavan in Division 2 in October.

