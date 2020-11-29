Long-serving Kildare pair announce inter-county retirement

KEITH CRIBBIN AND Tommy Moolick will not be returning to the Kildare fold in 2021 after announcing their retirement this weekend.

Cribbin made his senior debut as an 18-year-old against Wicklow in 2008 and the Johnstownbridge man lined out in a number of positions for Kildare over his 12-year career.

Best wishes to our own Keith Cribbin who has today announced his retirement from @KildareGAA inter-county football. Keith made 98 appearances in all competitions. Here's a little montage from us put together by our own Danny Murphy and Eoin O'Donoghue.https://t.co/8ifj088wwZ — Johnstownbridge GAA (@JTBGAA) November 29, 2020

The older brother of Lilywhite Paul, he made 98 appearances for the county in all competitions.

Yesterday, midfielder Moolick confirmed his exit from the inter-county stage after 10 years.

Over and out. Memories that will last a lifetime.



Cill Dara Abú 🏳 pic.twitter.com/RFCkpy8sO7 — Tommy Moolick (@tommymoo) November 28, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The Leixlip man made his Kildare bow in 2011 and lifted a Leinster U21 crown two years later.

A physical and dynamic midfielder, his last appearance came against Cavan in Division 2 in October.