Keith Earls: 'I've accepted that I've made mistakes - mistakes happen'

The Ireland wing wins his 90th cap on Sunday.

By Garry Doyle Friday 12 Feb 2021, 6:03 PM
46 minutes ago 1,391 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5353194
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
KEITH EARLS HAS opened up about the costly mistakes that hurt Ireland in last week’s defeat to Wales.

The Ireland wing conceded a penalty and then kicked the ball out on the full in the moments preceding Wales’s game-changing try.

But he insisted the issues will not linger in his mind for long. “The penalty was probably the most stupid penalty I have given away in my career and that’s… I don’t give away too many penalties and you can’t have the perfect game every time you play,” said Earls. 

“The dropped ball is an easy fix that just got away from me. The kick out on the full was a miscommunication … I’ve accepted that I’ve made mistakes. Mistakes are going to happen.

“I’ve been quite happy and quite consistent with my performances over the last four or five years and a dropped ball or a penalty miskick doesn’t make me a bad player.”

Set to win his 90th cap against France on Sunday, Earls has backed the incoming quartet to step up to the plate and successfully deputise for Ireland’s high-profile absentees: Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony.

Earls said: “It’s obviously tough losing the experience of Conor and Johnny but the two lads stepping in: Billy has been flying with Ulster and he is popular within the squad and everyone backs him because he is an unbelievable talent.

“Of course he is disappointed with last weekend and that kick but that’s sport. It doesn’t happen too often and especially with Billy.

“Jamison is cool as a breeze. He has played massive games for Leinster before and he’s a Super Rugby winner. There will be no fear of him, no fear of both of them. We’re all quite confident that they will be just as good as Conor and Johnny.”

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

