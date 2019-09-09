This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 9 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Keith Earls declared fit to retain his place in Ireland's World Cup squad

There had been concern over the Munster winger, who hobbled off during Saturday’s win against Wales.

By Paul Dollery Monday 9 Sep 2019, 11:11 AM
1 hour ago 6,234 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4801304
Keith Earls in possession for Ireland against Wales.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Keith Earls in possession for Ireland against Wales.
Keith Earls in possession for Ireland against Wales.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KEITH EARLS WILL be on the plane when the Ireland squad set off for Japan on Wednesday.

An update issued by the IRFU this morning confirmed that the Munster winger will retain his place in Joe Schmidt’s travelling party for the World Cup.

The Ireland head coach has been spared any late personnel headaches, with all 31 members of his squad declared fit for the tournament.

There had been concern over Earls since he was forced to hobble off in the second half of Saturday’s win against Wales at the Aviva Stadium. Nevertheless, he’s now set to appear in his third World Cup.

Having been held back due to tendonitis in his knee, the victory over Wales marked Earls’ first outing since last season.

Schmidt confirmed afterwards that the 31-year-old Limerick native was experiencing discomfort in his quad: “Potentially he could have played on, he feels like he could have, but no way in a game like that are you going to keep someone on.”

Ireland’s World Cup campaign begins against Scotland in Yokohama on Sunday, 22 September (8.45am Irish time).

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman make the case for Ireland winning… and tanking at the Rugby World Cup, as we gear up for Wales again: 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie