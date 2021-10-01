Munster name Keith Earls at outside centre for first time since 2018

Earls will make his first appearance of the season tomorrow.

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has named experienced Ireland international Keith Earls at outside centre for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Stormers at Thomond Park [KO 7.35pm, RTÉ].

It will be Earls’ first start in the number 13 shirt for Munster since January 2018.

Van Graan has made a total of four changes to his team after last weekend’s season-opening victory over the Sharks, with Calvin Nash and Shane Daly coming in on the wings and Keynan Knox getting the nod at tighthead prop.

Stephen Archer and Jack O’Sullivan are set for their first appearances of the season off the Munster bench, which includes RG Snyman again following his long-awaited return from injury last weekend. Simon Zebo is also among the replacements after his two-try return to Munster against the Sharks.

Meanwhile, the Stormers have made six changes following their defeat to Benetton in Italy last weekend. Lock Adre Smith and scrum-half Stefan Ungerer will make their first starts for the South African side.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Keith Earls

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. Joey Carbery

9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Keynan Knox

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Stephen Archer

19. RG Snyman

20. Jack O’Sullivan

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Ben Healy

23. Simon Zebo

Stormers:

15. Warrick Gelant

14. Sergeal Petersen

13. Ruhan Nel

12. Dan du Plessis

11. Leolin Zas

10. Manie Libbok

9. Stefan Ungerer

1. Brok Harris

2. Scarra Ntubeni

3. Neethling Fouche

4. Adre Smith

5. Salmaan Moerat

6. Nama Xaba

7. Willie Engelbrecht

8. Evan Roos

Replacements: